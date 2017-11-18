football, MHSAA, Michigan High School Football, playoffs
Michigan Prep Football Scores – Semifinals

The high school football playoffs continued this weekend in Michigan with 16 teams punching their tickets to the State Championship next week at Ford Field.

Check out all of the scores from across the state. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.

Division 1

Clarkston 27, Detroit Catholic Central 7

West Bloomfield 9, Detroit Cass Tech 7

Division 2

Livonia Franklin 20, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 0

Warren De La Salle 14, Detroit King 13

Division 3

Farmington Hills Harrison 21, Riverview 0

Muskegon 42, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Division 4

Edwardsburg 32, River Rouge 21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 24, Escanaba 0

Division 5

Grand Rapids West Catholic 25, Frankenmuth 21

Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Reed City 14

Division 6

Ithaca 27, Traverse City St. Francis 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Warren Michigan Collegiate 12

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Lake City 8

Saugatuck 14, Madison Heights Madison 7

Division 8

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 50, Mendon 21

Saginaw Nouvel 17, Iron River West Iron County 14

