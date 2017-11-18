The high school football playoffs continued this weekend in Michigan with 16 teams punching their tickets to the State Championship next week at Ford Field.
Check out all of the scores from across the state. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.
Clarkston 27, Detroit Catholic Central 7
West Bloomfield 9, Detroit Cass Tech 7
Livonia Franklin 20, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 0
Warren De La Salle 14, Detroit King 13
Farmington Hills Harrison 21, Riverview 0
Muskegon 42, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0
Edwardsburg 32, River Rouge 21
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 24, Escanaba 0
Grand Rapids West Catholic 25, Frankenmuth 21
Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Reed City 14
Ithaca 27, Traverse City St. Francis 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Warren Michigan Collegiate 12
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Lake City 8
Saugatuck 14, Madison Heights Madison 7
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 50, Mendon 21
Saginaw Nouvel 17, Iron River West Iron County 14
