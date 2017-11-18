Camel, Toledo, Camel on the loose, Scooby the Camel

Scooby The Camel Returned To Owners After Getting Loose

(credit: istock)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A young camel named Scooby is back at home after going on a 90-minute jaunt that blocked traffic and provided an uncommon photo opportunity for motorists in Ohio.

The Blade reports 1-year-old Scooby escaped from his fenced-in home in Springfield Township on Friday afternoon and began walking along township streets, prompting wide-eyed reaction.

A neighbor of the owner who was on her way home from work alerted the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. Owner Nabil Shaheen was then contacted and led Scooby safely home.

Shaheen said he bought Scooby as a baby and is glad no one was hurt.

