Small Business Saturday: Score $5,000 By Shopping In Oakland County

WATERFORD (WWJ) – This holiday season, you can win cold, hard cash just by shopping in Oakland County.
One holiday shopper will win $5,000 by making a purchase at any independent retailer or service provider in Oakland County during the “Small Business Saturday to Saturday” promotion Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.
Shoppers buying goods or services from thousands of independently owned small businesses in communities across the county are eligible to win.
One lucky shopper will win the $5,000 grand prize, courtesy of North American Bancard. The second place winner will receive $2,000, courtesy of Bank of Ann Arbor. Third prize is a $500 voucher toward air travel on Southwest Airlines, courtesy of Flint Bishop International Airport. Prizes will be awarded by Dec. 14.
To enter, shoppers must text Shop2017 to 41411 to receive a text message with a link to a shopper registration page where they upload their contact information and a photo of their store receipt. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Many registered merchants are offering special sales and prizes of their own to celebrate the weeklong event. A list of participating merchants, full contest rules and registration information is found at AdvantageOakland.com/ShopSmall.