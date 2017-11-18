Third Person Charged With Livonia Man’s Murder In South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WWJ/AP) – A third person has been arrested in the shooting death of a Michigan man in South Carolina.
Adrian Quayshun Kerns, 24, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and conspiracy in the death of 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen.
Allen, of Livonia, was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville hotel Sept. 28. Officials say he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Two other people were arrested earlier in Allen’s death. Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell, 21, and Winter Andrea Mance, 18, are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Deputies have not released a motive in the shooting.
