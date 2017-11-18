Michigan Wolverines, College Football, Brandon Peters, Jim Harbaugh
UM QB Brandon Peters Carted Off Field, Evaluated For Head Injury

Filed Under: Brandon Peters, college football, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Brandon Peters #18 of the Michigan Wolverines is injured during the third quarter of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was carted off the field with an injury in the third quarter of 19th-ranked Michigan’s game Saturday against No. 5 Wisconsin.

Peters was pressured by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incompletion on third-and-5 from the Michigan 30 with about 3 minutes left in the third. Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards called for trainers from the Michigan sideline with Peters lying still on the ground.

Wolverine players took a knee while watching as trainers tended to Peters. He stayed down for a couple minutes before sitting up on the field for a couple more minutes. Peters needed help to get on the cart.

After the game head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters he was being evaluated for a head injury.

“Brandon was shaken up on the play,” Harbaugh said. “He’s back now getting some tests over at the hospital. He’s going to meet us at the plane, and we’ll know more after we see him.”

Saturday’s matchup with the Badgers was Peters’ third career start. He was 9-for-18 with 157 passing yards and one fumble before being knocked out of the game. It is unknown at this time if Peters will be able to play next week against No. 9 Ohio State.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

