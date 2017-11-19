Police Investigating After Unidentified Body Found In Burning Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for clues after a body is found in a burning building on Detroit’s east side Saturday night.

Authorities say the unidentified body was found by Detroit firefighters after they were called to a vacant house on Grubner near 7 Mile and Outer Driver roads.

While firefighters extinguished the blaze they found the body with bullet wounds in the front bedroom of the building.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.

