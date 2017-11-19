Shooting Leaves Teen In Serious Condition; Suspect Taken Into Custody After 2-Hour Standoff

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a teen and barricading himself inside a home on Detroit’s west side.

It all happened on Savery Avenue — near Joy Road — Sunday afternoon. According to police that’s when the 40-year-old suspect got into an argument with an 18-year-old man.

That’s when the older man grabbed a shotgun and shot the teen in the face.

Deputy Chief Elvin Barron explained what happened next:

“A SWAT team did respond, along with negotiators who were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender,” said Barron. “the suspect is in cust and the SWAT team did recover the shotgun used in the assault.”

Barron says they’ve had a number of barricaded gunman situations and “we are able to negotiate peaceful resolutions. So we are going to keep the stategy we use in place … this is the time of year – we know as we approach these holiday seasons, where a lot of arguments, a lot of family members involved, depression. And so we want to keep that in mind as we prepare to enter this holiday season.”

The standoff lasted about two hours. The teen is currently in serious condition.

