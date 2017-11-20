Bowl Projections Update: Most Experts Have MSU Heading South, UM Out West

It was another weekend where Michigan State just scraped by to get the victory while Michigan left its fans wanting more in a ranked matchup, and now both are 8-3 with one game to go.

The Spartans picked up their first double-digit win since Sept. 9 in a 17-7 victory over Maryland at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State yet again had to battle poor weather conditions to pull out the win, and stay alive for a 10-win season. Michigan State will head to Rutgers this weekend looking to finish the year 9-3 and 7-2 in the Big Ten.

Michigan will have to rebound this week from another loss to a ranked foe, this time coming up short against unbeaten Wisconsin. Michigan struggled on offense as the Badgers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 24-10 on Saturday. The Wolverines will need to regroup quickly with rival Ohio State coming to town this week. Michigan could possibly salvage its season with an upset of the Buckeyes.

Before Michigan and Michigan State line up for one final time in the regular season, let’s take a look at the latest bowl projections. See where both the Spartans and Wolverines are slated in this week’s Bowl Projections Update.

ESPN

Michigan – Foster Farms Bowl vs. Stanford and Outback Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Michigan State – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Washington and Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Stanford

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

College Football News

Michigan – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

Michigan State – Foster Farms Bowl vs. Stanford

Sporting News

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Washington

Michigan State – Citrus Bowl vs. LSU

SB Nation

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. Mississippi State

For Michigan State these projections signify that Spartan fans should expect to be going to Florida for New Year’s. Four of the six projections have Michigan State playing in one of the premier non-New Year’s Six games in Florida — the Outback Bowl or Citrus Bowl. Two for the Citrus Bowl and two for the Outback Bowl. One of those two games should be the destination for the Spartans as long as they take care of business this weekend at Rutgers.

There is still a chance Michigan State could fall to the Holiday Bowl, but probably no worse than that. Not really sure what College Football News is thinking with that Foster Farms projection. An embarrassing loss at Rutgers would probably be the only way Michigan State falls to that bowl slot.

The Wolverines will be heading west based on these latest projections, with the Holiday Bowl as the most popular pick. However, the Outback Bowl is still in play too with two of the experts slotting Michigan in Tampa on New Year’s Day.

Ultimately, it’ll come down to Saturday’s game on where Michigan ends up. If the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes then they’ll be a lock for the Outback Bowl or Citrus Bowl, but if they lose odds are they will be in the Holiday Bowl against a team like Stanford, Washington or Washington State. There’s still an outside chance Michigan could sneak into the Outback Bowl with a loss on Saturday based on its brand and strong fan following, however they’d probably need help like Michigan State or Northwestern losing.

This weekend should finalize where both teams will be heading this holiday season. Next week will be the final Bowl Projections Update and we should have an almost lock on where both the Green-and-White and Big Blue will be bowling.