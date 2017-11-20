Defensive Lineman Headed For Championship Killed In Crash

Filed Under: East Mississippi Community College
(credit: istock)

SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi football player scheduled to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association national football championship next month was killed in a car crash.

News outlets report that Tyone Clemons was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Jones County. Clemons was a defensive lineman at East Mississippi Community College and a former West Jones High School all-star.

Maj. Jamie Tedford with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to the scene around 11:30 a.m. found Clemons and driver Timothy George Brown alert and talking, but Clemons later died.

EMCC President Thomas Huebner called Clemons a “special young man with a great future.”

He’d signed with EMCC in February 2016. During the No. 1-ranked team’s 10-1 season this year, Clemons had 16 tackles, five assists and three sacks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch