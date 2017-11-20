Detroit Man Disappeared After Argument With Brother [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Concern is growing for the well being of a Detroit man now missing for more than two weeks.
Police say 39-year-old Joseph Morris was last seen by his brother at their home in the 18200 block of Prairie Street on November 4, at 3 a.m. Morris got into an argument with his brother, left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Family members are worried, police said, because this is the first time Morris has been gone away from home this long without contact.
Morris is believed to be in good physical and mental condition. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.
Anyone who has seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is about to call the Detroit Police Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1200.