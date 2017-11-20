Gunman At Large After Double Fatal Shooting In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are on the hunt for an armed suspect after two people were killed in a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

It remains an active crime scene at a two-family home in the 4000 block of Carter Street, near Dexter and Joy, where police were called about shots fired at around 7 a.m. Monday.

Two people are dead, according to Detroit Police Commander Nick Kyriacou.

Two people dead & a woman injured jumping from the second floor window as bullets fly on #Detroit's west side. I'm live on @WWJ950 at 9:30. pic.twitter.com/eRbwgFYuMX — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) November 20, 2017

Kyriacou said a third potential victim escaped with her life.

“There was another person inside that witnessed the perp coming in and was able to jump about a window,” he told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “That adult witness possibly broke an ankle and that person is in a local hospital being treated and being spoken to by investigators.”

Neighbors are stunned, including Stephanie Patton, who lives two doors down. She heard a commotion, went outside and saw the woman on the ground.

“I don’t know if she seen anything; she just heard and just bolted for the window,” Patton said. “She just kept hollering, kept hollering. She was hurting so bad she just kept hollering, ‘My leg hurt, my leg hurt. I don’t know if it’s broke.'”

“She didn’t know if she was shot, and they seen blood on her but they didn’t know if it came from the glass or whatever,” Patton said.

Police said they do not believe this was a random shooting and that a family that lives in the home knows the suspect. A motive is unknown at this time.

Investigators said there are looking for a single gunman, although a suspect was not described. No information about the two victims is being released at this time.

