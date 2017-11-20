Google Signs Lease For Office Space Near Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Technology giant Google is opening an office in a planned office, retail and residential development just north of downtown Detroit.

The Mountain View, a California-based company and Ilitch Holdings, Inc. in Detroit announced Monday that a lease has been signed for more than 29,000 square feet (2,700 sq. meters) of space at 52 East Henry Street, alongside the new Little Caesars Arena.

“The city of Detroit has a rich history of culture and innovation, and we’re excited to be a part of its world class talent and world class companies,” reads a joint statement by Danielle Russell and Guy Schueller, Co-Site Leads for Google Birmingham. “Our new space will not only provide room for future growth, but will also give us the opportunity to contribute to the dynamic economic and community activity happening in Detroit.”

The arena is home to the NBA’s Pistons and NHL’s Red Wings. Ilitch Holdings says Google is projected to be the first tenant in the 50-block District Detroit.

“This exciting move by Google is another clear sign that, in The District Detroit, we’re building one of the best and most exciting places to live, work and play in the entire region,” Illitch CEO Christopher Ilitch said. “Google joins other world-class organizations in the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, 313 Presents, the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University, Little Caesars Pizza and others who are bringing new development, jobs and innovation to this critical area in our community. We welcome Google as the first of many new tenants expected to join The District Detroit in office, retail and residential developments.”

The estimated move-in date is Spring, 2018.

More than 100 Google employees are expected to work there when it opens next spring. Its media sales and technical support staff currently works in Google’s Birmingham location, north of Detroit. Google currently has more than 600 Michigan employees at offices in Birmingham and Ann Arbor.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.