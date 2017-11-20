Group To Submit Signatures To Legalize Marijuana In Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A ballot committee proposing to legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes in Michigan is set to submit more than 360,000 voter signatures in a bid for a statewide vote in 2018.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol will turn in the signatures to state election officials in Lansing on Monday.

Michigan already allows for the use of marijuana for medical reasons. The proposal would make it the ninth state to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Adults 21 and older could possess up to 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed.

The ballot group needs roughly 252,000 valid signatures.

The state is expected to take a couple months reviewing the petitions.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch