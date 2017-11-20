CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Harbaugh Says Michigan QB Peters In Concussion Protocol

Filed Under: Brandon Peters, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is in the concussion protocol and could be cleared to practice without contact as soon as Wednesday.

The Wolverines host No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday, hoping to pull off an upset that would knock their rival out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Peters was carted off the field after taking a hit Saturday in a loss at No. 5 Wisconsin.

John O’Korn finished the game against the Badgers. He filled in for injured Wilton Speight earlier this season before losing his job to Peters.

Speight has been out for two months since a hit at Purdue cracked vertebrae. Coach Jim Harbaugh laid out the possible timeline for Peters on Monday and also said Speight will at least practice without contact this week.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

