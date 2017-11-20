Man Says He Robbed Pharmacies To Get Sister’s Bail Money

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A southern Michigan man says he robbed three pharmacies in under an hour as part of an attempt to get enough money to bail his sister out of jail.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Antrell Williams of Jackson learned his punishment earlier this month, getting 20 to 40 years in prison. Williams apologized and said he robbed the pharmacies to collect money and drugs to sell hoping to raise $25,000 for bail.

Williams says he “wasn’t thinking clearly” on the day of the Jan. 31 robberies, describing himself as “overprotective of my family.”

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in October to charges including armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed and felony possession of ammunition. He was arrested while fleeing the third pharmacy.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

