Police Search For Vehicle, Driver Involved In Redford Hit-And-Run

REDFORD (WWJ) — Redford Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in the area of Grand River Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

Police believe a blue SUV — possibly a Jeep Cherokee — hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene. Authorities say the vehicle involved will have front end damage, and was last seen in the area of Five Points Street between Eight Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver that was involved in this hit-and-run is being asked to contact Redford Police at 313-387-2551.

 

