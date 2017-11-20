Possible Suspect In Detroit Double Homicide Found Dead In Kentucky Hotel

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are working to positively identify a man found shot dead in a Kentucky hotel this afternoon, who may be the suspect in a double homicide this morning in Detroit.
The suspect is accused of shooting to death a man and a woman in a home on the city’s northwest side. The incident occurred Monday morning at a two-family home in the 4000 block of Carter Street, near Dexter and Joy, around 7 a.m. Detroit Police Commander Nick Kyriacou said a third potential victim escaped with her life.
“There was another person inside that witnessed the perp coming in and was able to jump about a window,” Kyriacou told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “That adult witness possibly broke an ankle and that person is in a local hospital being treated and being spoken to by investigators.”
While Police are still investigating, it appears the suspect committed suicide in the Kentucky hotel. The suspect worked at a prison on Mound Road, according to Chris Gautz with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
“Anytime anything like this that has an impact on staff that may have known the individual or may have known somebody involved in it certainly has an effect on staff,” Gautz said. “We have resources available for any staff that want somebody to talk to.”
The identities of the victims or suspect have not been released at this time.
