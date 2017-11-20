Detroit, Detroit Police, Double Homicide, Fatal Shooting
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Possible Suspect In Detroit Double Homicide Found Dead In Kentucky Hotel

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, Double Homicide, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are working to positively identify a man found shot dead in a Kentucky hotel this afternoon, who may be the suspect in a double homicide this morning in Detroit.

The suspect is accused of shooting to death a man and a woman in a home on the city’s northwest side. The incident occurred Monday morning at a two-family home in the 4000 block of Carter Street, near Dexter and Joy, around 7 a.m. Detroit Police Commander Nick Kyriacou said a third potential victim escaped with her life.

“There was another person inside that witnessed the perp coming in and was able to jump about a window,” Kyriacou told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “That adult witness possibly broke an ankle and that person is in a local hospital being treated and being spoken to by investigators.”

While Police are still investigating, it appears the suspect committed suicide in the Kentucky hotel. The suspect worked at a prison on Mound Road, according to Chris Gautz with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“Anytime anything like this that has an impact on staff that may have known the individual or may have known somebody involved in it certainly has an effect on staff,” Gautz said. “We have resources available for any staff that want somebody to talk to.”

The identities of the victims or suspect have not been released at this time.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch