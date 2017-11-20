Suspect In Double Shooting Escapes Police Custody In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A Pontiac man is being sought by Oakland County Sheriffs Deputies after escaping their custody over the weekend.
Thirty-eight-year-old Larry Emery had been brought into the sheriff’s substation for questioning of a double shooting at a Pontiac bar.
He was awaiting a ride to the county jail when he somehow broke out of the interview room and building.
Tracking dogs were unable to pick up his trail. The Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team is now on the case, while an internal investigation is underway to learn how Emery was able to get loose.
If you have seen Larry Emery or have any information of his whereabouts you are asked to contact Oakland County Sheriff’s Department at
Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE] for more on this developing story.