Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club’s Grapefruit League game schedule for 2018 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers entered into a historic agreement last year, whereas their winter home will remain in Lakeland for an unprecedented 100 years.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium featured major renovations and ballpark enhancements last season for a truly entertaining experience for all ages, images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at tigers.com/Lakeland.

Next spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Full season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are available now at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Additionally, flex plans will go on sale in December and individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting January 13 at the TigerTown box office. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075 or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Game

Day Date Opponent Site Time

Thurs. February 22 Florida Southern College Lakeland 1:05

Fri. February 23 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05

Sat. February 24 Toronto Lakeland 1:05

Sun. February 25 Pittsburgh Lakeland 1:05

Toronto Dunedin 1:07

Mon. February 26 Baltimore Sarasota 1:05

Tues. February 27 Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05

Wed. February 28 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05

Thurs. March 1 Atlanta (SS) Lakeland 1:05

Fri. March 2 Miami Lakeland 1:05

Sat. March 3 Tampa Bay Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 4 Washington (SS) West Palm Beach 1:05

Mon. March 5 New York Mets Port St. Lucie 1:10

Tues. March 6 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05

Wed. March 7 Toronto (SS) Lakeland 1:05

Thurs. March 8 Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05

Fri. March 9 New York Mets Lakeland 1:05

Sat. March 10 Toronto Dunedin 1:07

Sun. March 11 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05*

Mon. March 12 Washington Lakeland 1:05

Tues. March 13 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05

Wed. March 14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – O P E N D A T E – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Thurs. March 15 Atlanta Disney World 1:05

Fri. March 16 Philadelphia (SS) Lakeland 1:05

Sat. March 17 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 18 Tampa Bay Port Charlotte 1:05

Mon. March 19 Baltimore Lakeland 1:05

Tues. March 20 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05

Wed. March 21 Atlanta Disney World 6:05

Thurs. March 22 Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05

Fri. March 23 Atlanta Disney World 1:05

Sat. March 24 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05

Sun. March 25 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05

Mon. March 26 Tampa Bay Lakeland 1:05

Tues. March 27 Tampa Bay St. Petersburg 12:35