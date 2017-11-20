Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club’s Grapefruit League game schedule for 2018 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers entered into a historic agreement last year, whereas their winter home will remain in Lakeland for an unprecedented 100 years.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium featured major renovations and ballpark enhancements last season for a truly entertaining experience for all ages, images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at tigers.com/Lakeland.

Next spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Full season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are available now at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Additionally, flex plans will go on sale in December and individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting January 13 at the TigerTown box office. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075 or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Game

Day           Date                      Opponent                                              Site                  Time

Thurs.        February 22           Florida Southern College                  Lakeland               1:05

Fri.            February 23           New York Yankees                  Tampa                   1:05

Sat.            February 24           Toronto                  Lakeland               1:05

Sun.           February 25           Pittsburgh                  Lakeland               1:05

Toronto     Dunedin                1:07

Mon.          February 26           Baltimore                  Sarasota                1:05

Tues.         February 27           Philadelphia                  Clearwater            1:05

Wed.         February 28           New York Yankees                  Tampa                   1:05

Thurs.        March 1                 Atlanta (SS)                  Lakeland               1:05

Fri.            March 2                 Miami                  Lakeland               1:05

Sat.            March 3                 Tampa Bay                  Lakeland               1:05

Sun.           March 4                 Washington (SS)                  West Palm Beach 1:05

Mon.          March 5                 New York Mets                                    Port St. Lucie    1:10

Tues.         March 6                 New York Yankees                  Lakeland               1:05

Wed.         March 7                 Toronto (SS)                  Lakeland               1:05

Thurs.        March 8                 Pittsburgh                  Bradenton             1:05

Fri.            March 9                 New York Mets                  Lakeland               1:05

Sat.            March 10               Toronto                  Dunedin                1:07

Sun.           March 11               Atlanta                  Lakeland               1:05*

Mon.          March 12               Washington                  Lakeland               1:05

Tues.         March 13               New York Yankees                  Tampa                   1:05

Wed.         March 14               – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – O P E N    D A T E – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Thurs.        March 15               Atlanta                  Disney World       1:05

Fri.            March 16               Philadelphia (SS)                  Lakeland               1:05

Sat.            March 17               New York Yankees                  Lakeland               1:05

Sun.           March 18               Tampa Bay                                           Port Charlotte   1:05

Mon.          March 19               Baltimore                  Lakeland               1:05

Tues.         March 20               New York Yankees                  Lakeland               1:05

Wed.         March 21               Atlanta                  Disney World       6:05

Thurs.        March 22               Philadelphia                  Clearwater            1:05

Fri.            March 23               Atlanta                  Disney World       1:05

Sat.            March 24               Philadelphia                  Lakeland               1:05

Sun.           March 25               Atlanta                  Lakeland               1:05

Mon.          March 26               Tampa Bay                  Lakeland               1:05

Tues.         March 27               Tampa Bay                                           St. Petersburg 12:35

