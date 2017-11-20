Too Much Holiday Celebrating? ‘Tow To Go’ Will Help Get You And Your Ride Home Safely

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a joint effort to provide free confidential rides over the holidays. It’s called Tow to Go.

So, if you’re planning on drinking this holiday week — plan on getting a designated driver, using alternative transportation like Uber and Lyft — or there’s another option. Tow to Go.

The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser provide a AAA tow truck driver to tow you and your car to ensure that you get home safely.

“Tow To Go is one of those alternatives – let’s face it, it’s the last-ditch effort for you, it’s free and it’s going to be safe for you,” says Wayne County Undersheriff Dan Pfannes. “It will get you and your car home – what can you ask for this is a wonderful gift that is being given by AAA and Budweiser and we thank them for it.”

Ro Katrak, senior vice president with AAA, says there’s a lot of rear-end collisions during this time of the season.

“Rear-end crashes, more often than not – involve distracted driving,” says Katrak.

AAA says that since 1998 they’ve helped more than 24,000 impaired drivers home safely.

The service is free. Just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

Find more information on the Tow to go holiday schedule HERE.