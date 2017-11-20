University of Detroit Mercy, College Basketball, Detroit Mercy Titans, Bacari Alexander
UDM Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Suspended For ‘Personal Matter’

Filed Under: Bacari Alexander, College Basketball, Detroit Mercy Titans, University of Detroit Mercy
(Credit: Dan Leach/97.1 The Ticket)

DETROIT — University of Detroit Mercy head coach Bacari Alexander has reportedly been suspended by the school for what is termed as a “personal matter.”

Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 Detroit tweeted this afternoon about the suspension, which has resulted in Alexander missing the team’s last three games. The tweet from Hammond also said it is unknown at this time when — or if — Alexander will return to the Detroit Mercy bench.

Assistant coach Jermaine Jackson has served as the interim head coach during the past three games.

Alexander is in his second season as the Titans head coach after being hired as the school’s 21st head coach on April 22, 2016. Detroit Mercy was 8-23 in Alexander’s first season, and are off to a 2-2 start so far this year.

Alexander was a longtime assistant at Michigan before accepting the head coach position at Detroit Mercy. He was with the John Beilein and the Wolverines for six seasons as an assistant coach from 2010-2016.

