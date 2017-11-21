CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Caldwell, Whitehead’s Wife Defend Linebacker Of Dirty Play Versus Bears [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Chalres Leno, Jim Caldwell, Tahir Whitehead
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) heads to the locker room at halftime during game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on November 12, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

After video began circulating on Tuesday morning of Tahir Whitehead stepping on the ankle of Bears left tackle Charles Leno in Detroit’s win over Chicago on Sunday, Jim Caldwell defended Whitehead of doing so on purpose.

“I was unaware of it until I guess it came up this morning, and I highly doubt that’s the case, that it was intentional, Caldwell said. “But i just saw it briefly.”

In the video, shared by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Whitehead is shown stepping over a pile of players when his cleat lands on the lower leg of Leno. It seems more like an accident than a premeditated decision, as Whitehead didn’t look down and take aim beforehand.

The Bears reportedly submitted the play to the league for review. Given Whitehead’s lack of clear intent and his clean track record over a six-year career, it’s unlikely he’ll face any discipline.

Whitehead has been fined once by the NFL, for a questionable hit versus the Cowboys in the 2014 playoffs. He’s never been suspended.

The Lions obviously have a history of defensive players stomping on their opponents, mostly thanks to Ndamukong Suh, but they’ve cleaned up their act under Jim Caldwell.

Tahir Whitehead’s wife, Shannon, also came to his defense on Tuesday morning.

“I’m appalled,” she wrote on Twitter, in reply to Biggs. “My husband would NEVER intentionally attempt to hurt another player. I won’t stand by and allow you or any other media personnel to question his integrity or defame him in any way.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch