City Council Approves Four ‘Transformational’ Dan Gilbert Projects In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — It was a step forward today for businessman Dan Gilbert’s plan to “transform” downtown Detroit with four new projects receiving approval from city council.

Plans for a skyscraper at the site of the old Hudson’s site in downtown Detroit are moving forward after the Detroit City Council approved a proposal by Bedrock Detroit that includes four projects worth a total of $2.1 billion. Bedrock will receive state incentives totaling $250 million as part of these projects.

Along with the Hudson’s site, plans call for new development on the Monroe Block, renovation of the Book Tower building, and an expansion of the One Campus Martius building.

The projects will create 3.2 million square feet of downtown office and living space, and over 2,000 parking spaces. Development officials say the projects will also create 24,000 jobs in the city.

The Detroit City Council also approved another Gilbert-related project on Tuesday with the council giving the okay on a land swap between the city and Wayne County. The deal involves a new criminal justice complex and failed jail site in downtown Detroit. With the agreement, the city will give up 11 acres of land near I-75 and Warren Avenue in exchange for ownership of the old American Motors headquarters building on Plymouth Road.

Dan Gilbert’s Rock Ventures has been working with the city to get a deal done to build a new jail and court building on the land near I-75 and Warren Avenue. It was originally reported and rumored that would be the location of a new soccer stadium to house a Detroit-based Major League Soccer team.

This agreement must still be approved by the Wayne County Commission.