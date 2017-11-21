CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Performance By Multi-Platinum Artist Jason Derulo

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Jason Derulo

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today that their 78th Thanksgiving Day Classic November 23 against the Minnesota Vikings will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo. Saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the national anthem.

Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse whose hits have generated billions of views on YouTube. With 102 million-plus single equivalent sales worldwide both his introductory breakout “Watcha Say” and “Talk Dirty” [feat. 2 Chainz] reached quadruple-platinum status, while “Want To Want Me” and “Ridin’ Solo” went triple-platinum, and “Trumpets,” “Wiggle” [feat. Snoop Dogg], and “In My Head” earned double-platinum certifications. Platinum singles include “Marry Me,” “The Other Side,” and “It Girl,” while “Get Ugly” and “Don’t Wanna Go Home” went gold.

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 6.3 billion and YouTube views surpass 4 billion. At radio, his music impacted a total audience of 20 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 3.5 billion spins. Jason is also a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, his clothing line LVL XIII launched in Bloomingdales this Fall, he has both a label and publishing deal with Warner Bros. Records, and he is currently an investor in both Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher.

World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips is known as one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. His version of the National Anthem during last year’s NFC Championship game sent shockwaves all over the NFL as one of the best anthems ever done instrumentally and now is known as the “SAXTHEM.” Phillips has played for 3 Super Bowl halftime shows with various artists and served two consecutive years as music director for the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Phillips has had three albums debut in the Top #5 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts and his new album “Pulling off The Covers” is due in early 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch