Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Performance By Multi-Platinum Artist Jason Derulo

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today that their 78th Thanksgiving Day Classic November 23 against the Minnesota Vikings will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo. Saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the national anthem.

Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse whose hits have generated billions of views on YouTube. With 102 million-plus single equivalent sales worldwide both his introductory breakout “Watcha Say” and “Talk Dirty” [feat. 2 Chainz] reached quadruple-platinum status, while “Want To Want Me” and “Ridin’ Solo” went triple-platinum, and “Trumpets,” “Wiggle” [feat. Snoop Dogg], and “In My Head” earned double-platinum certifications. Platinum singles include “Marry Me,” “The Other Side,” and “It Girl,” while “Get Ugly” and “Don’t Wanna Go Home” went gold.

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 6.3 billion and YouTube views surpass 4 billion. At radio, his music impacted a total audience of 20 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 3.5 billion spins. Jason is also a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, his clothing line LVL XIII launched in Bloomingdales this Fall, he has both a label and publishing deal with Warner Bros. Records, and he is currently an investor in both Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher.

World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips is known as one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. His version of the National Anthem during last year’s NFC Championship game sent shockwaves all over the NFL as one of the best anthems ever done instrumentally and now is known as the “SAXTHEM.” Phillips has played for 3 Super Bowl halftime shows with various artists and served two consecutive years as music director for the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Phillips has had three albums debut in the Top #5 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts and his new album “Pulling off The Covers” is due in early 2018.