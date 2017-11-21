Detroit Pistons Assign Henry Ellenson To Grand Rapids Drive

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has assigned forward Henry Ellenson to the Grand Rapids Drive, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Ellenson, the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has played in six games with the Pistons this season and is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.5 minutes per game.
In one game with the Drive this season, Ellenson recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and one assist vs. the Raptors 905 on November 5. He played in 21 games with Grand Rapids last season and averaged 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks.
