Former Tennessee State Player Arrested For Hitting Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee State player has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for punching a coach on the sideline during a game.

Latrelle Lee was arrested Monday and released on $7,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, strength coach TJ Greenstone was trying to keep the Tigers behind the white line when Lee punched him several times around his face, knocking him to the ground. The incident was caught on video, and the affidavit says Greenstone has had medical issues from being hit.

Lee was kicked off the team and expelled from Tennessee State. He is due in court Dec. 8.
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
