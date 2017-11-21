Guide To 2017 America’s Thanksgiving Parade In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – A cherished Detroit tradition, the 91th America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Art Van, will step off on the corner of Woodward Avenue and Kirby at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and end at Woodward and Congress in downtown Detroit.

The two-hour parade — one of the country’s largest — is free to the public with grandstand tickets still available from $50. [Call 313-923-7400 for ticket info or visit this link].

This year’s theme is “Woodward!! Avenue of Dreams!”

2017 PARADE WHO’S WHO

Grand Marshals: Big Sean – Detroit Native and Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Big Sean, as well as Carmen Harlan, former WDIV news anchor.

Celebrity appearances: Frankie Ballard – country rocker, singer-songwriter and guitarist from Battle Creek, Karriem Riggins – Detroit native and Emmy Award-winning producer and drummer, Trinitee Stokes – star of Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover,” Johnny Weir – Three-time U.S. champion, two-time Olympian and World medalist. Liam Fennecken – from the Tony-nominated Broadway production of “School of Rock,” Yankee Air Museum Rosie the Riveter Tribute Corps, Detroit’s favorite mascots including Hooper, Roary and PAWS, and, of course everyone’s favorite … Santa Claus!

COMING & GOING

***Street Closures: If you plan to drive anywhere near Woodward on Wednesday or Thursday you might want to check this list of street closures.

People Mover: Those coming downtown for the morning runs, parade and the Lions Game can ride The Detroit People Mover free from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., courtesy of Sprint. All 13 stations are open this year, with the closest to the parade being Grand Circus Park, Broadway and Cadillac.

***Parking: The earlier you get downtown, the better. Between the Turkey Trot, the parade and the Lions, it gets extremely congested in the downtown area, especially since police begin closing some streets on Wednesday evening.

The Parade Company recommends the following facilities for America’s Thanksgiving Parade and the Turkey Trot:

• Ford Underground Garage — 30 East Jefferson Avenue, $10

• Millennium Garage — 423 W. Congress, $10

• Grand Circus Park Garage — 1600-01 Woodward Avenue, $20

• Premier Underground Garage — 1206-08 Woodward Avenue, $10

Many other parking structures and lots in the downtown area are open for the Thanksgiving Day races and the parade. [Get more information, HERE].

Lost Children: Parents can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater, or by calling 313-237-2850 or 313-237-2828.

Please Note: The city wants to remind parade watchers that the building of scaffolds and any similar device without a permit is prohibited during Thanksgiving events in downtown Detroit on private or public property. Violators will be ticketed.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

There’s nothing worse than being cold during the parade. Make sure you dress in layers and and keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for traffic and weather on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Get the latest forecast now on our weather page.