Jack White’s Song ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ Is Now A Children’s Book

DETROIT (WWJ) — The first day of school can be intimidating, but finding a good friend can make it magic. That’s the lesson of a new children’s book created by Detroit native musician Jack White.
The twelve-time Grammy-winning musician is comfortable performing his music in front of huge crowds, but he gets bashful reading the book based on his 2001 song, “We’re Going To Be Friends”.
“My two children is the biggest crowd I’ve read to,” said White to the bookstore crowd.
The minimal and innocent song tells the story of a boy and girl becoming friends going to school and learning about numbers, letters and bugs. According to the publishers “”We’re Going to Be Friends’ is one of The White Stripes most enduring and loved songs.”
Nashville, Tennessee-based Third Man Books is an extension of White’s Third Man Records music label and vinyl pressing plant which is located in Detroit.
The book is illustrated by Elinor Blake known for her work on the animated series “Ren and Stimpy” and as a musician. Her song “Chick Habit” was used in the Quentin Tarantino film Death Proof.
The 32 page book is available for $15 on the Third Man Books website, in bookstores and on Amazon.