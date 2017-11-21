Rep. John Conyers Denies Sexual Harassment Settlements, Claims

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers says he hasn’t settled any sexual harassment complaints with any staff members.

Conyers, who answered the door at his Detroit home Tuesday morning, told The Associated Press that he knows nothing about any claims of inappropriate touching and learned of the story just hours earlier.

Referring to allegations of sexual harassment and assault being made against politicians and others, the 88-year-old veteran lawmaker says he’s “been looking at these things with amazement.”

BuzzFeed reports that Conyers’ office in 2015 paid a woman over $27,000 to settle a complaint under a confidentiality agreement after she alleges she rejected Conyer’s sexual advances and was fired. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.

Among those reacting to the claims is House Speaker Paul Ryan who called the allegations “deeply troubling.”

Ryan says the House is changing its procedures for handling charges of harassment and discrimination, which have been called too weak and cumbersome. The Wisconsin Republican says House employees “deserve and are entitled to a workplace without harassment or discrimination.”

While the speaker’s statement didn’t mention Conyers’ name, Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong confirmed it was directed at the Michigan Democrat.

Many supporters and constituent are shocked by the allegations.

This includes Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopo, a long-time admirer of Conyers, who told WWJ Newsradio 950 he would be surprised and disappointed if the claims prove true.

“I envy the man — all he’s been through, all he’s done for our race, our country…You know, he’s just a great person as far as I’m concerned,” Yopp said.

Conyers entered the House in 1965 and is currently its longest-serving member. He’s top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

