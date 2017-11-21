Man Arrested After Police Surround West Bloomfield Home

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – A West Bloomfield man has been taken into custody following what was described as a “barricaded situation” involving a domestic dispute.
Several homes were evacuated in the area of Halsted and Pontiac Trail, Tuesday morning, after police were called to a home at Glen Eagle and North Course Place.
Police told WWJ Newsradio 950 there was a suicidal man inside the home with a woman — and officers surrounding the home smelled gas coming from inside.
Police broke into the house at around 9 a.m. and arrested the suspect. The all clear was give, and residents were allowed back into their homes.
It’s unclear at this time if the woman was hurt. Police said she was being checked out by paramedics.
No names were released.