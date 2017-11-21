Michigan Wolverines, College Basketball, Maui Invitational
Michigan Rolls Over Chaminade 102-64 At Maui Invitational

Filed Under: College Basketball, Maui Invitational, Michigan Wolverines

By John Marshall

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Charles Matthews had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 17 points and Michigan cruised to a 102-64 victory over Chaminade in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

Michigan (4-1) suffered a tough-to-take loss after playing LSU close in its opener. The Wolverines didn’t have to worry about closing the deal against the Division II Silverswords (2-2), dominating at both ends from the start.

Michigan shot 65 percent and made 15 of 28 from 3-point range to move on to face VCU in the Maui fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Braden Koelliker had 15 points to lead Chaminade, which went 5 for 22 from 3-point range to quash any chance of pulling off the upset.

Michigan suffered its first loss of the season in its Maui opener, unable to come up with the big plays down the stretch in a 77-75 loss to LSU.

Chaminade was unable to add to its list of Maui upsets in its opening game, playing No. 13 Notre Dame close early before being worn down in an 83-56 loss.

The key for the Silverswords when they do beat bigger schools is usually shooting well. They may be shorter and thinner than most of the Division I players they face, but can shoot from all angles, which has helped them take down teams like Texas, Oklahoma, Villanova and Stanford at the Maui Invitational.

Michigan made it tough on Chaminade to get good looks, using its length and athleticism to challenge everything at the rim and extend out to the Silverswords’ deep shooting range.

Chaminade missed 13 of its first 17 shots while falling into a 12-point hole midway through the first half.

Things didn’t change much the rest of the half for the Silverswords. They hit 8 of 30 shots, while Michigan made 17 of 28 — 6 of 12 from 3 — to build a 44-25 lead. Matthews hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to score 15 points in the half.

The Wolverines maintained control in the second half, pushing the lead until coach John Beilein pulled his regulars.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan played like it should against a lower-tier opponent, setting up what should be an entertaining fifth-place game.

Another power-program loss for Chaminade, but another chance to learn from the big boys.

UP NEXT

Michigan will play VCU in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Chaminade faces California in Wednesday’s seventh-place game.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

