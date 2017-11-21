Monroe Couple Suspected Of Trafficking Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl

MONROE TWP. (WWJ) – Police have busted a man and woman who are suspected of trafficking drugs in the Monroe County area.
The arrests stem from an investigation by the Monroe Police Department Vice Unit, who suspected the man was selling drugs.
Officers initially conducted a traffic stop on the man for being in violation of his parole conditions and took him into custody. The traffic stop eventually led to a search warrant being executed at the man’s Monroe Township home, in the 1000 block of Bashaw Street.
During the search, officers recovered a digital scale, narcotics packaging, 120 grams of cocaine, 6.84 grams of heroin, 5.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and a total of $4,837 cash.
Police say the man is currently on parole out of the Michigan Department of Corrections for numerous prior narcotics related convictions. The woman who was living at the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Both were arrested and taken to jail.
Both suspects are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl, and maintaining a drug house.