Police Uncover Sex For Sale At Troy Massage Parlor

TROY (WWJ) – A 31-year-old woman has been charged with prostitution following a bust at a massage parlor in Troy.

According to Troy police, officers on Nov. 14 were conducting an inspection of the licensed facility — in Maplewood Plaza in the 1700 block of Rochester Road — when they discovered a female employee performing “a sex act” on a client.

Police say the woman, identified as a resident Flushing, New York, does not hold a license to practice massage. She was arrested and charged with Prostitution and Massage License Ordinance Violation. Her name was not immediately released.

The customer, a 56-year-old Clinton Township man, was issued a Misdemeanor Citation for Frequenting a House of Ill Fame and was released at the scene.

Posted on various websites, ads for the business made promises that may have clued in authorities that something was amiss.

They included: “Cold outside, warm here with 5 super sweet caring beauties!”, “Super sweet gorgeous girls on their 20s, with skillful hands!”, “Our beautiful and professional lady will provide what you need” , “All young girls, super good massage, no rush” and “100000% satisfy.”

Ads promised a discreet location, discreet parking and semi truck parking; while one noted, “We take cash only baby.”

Police said the establishment’s license has been suspended due to the illegal activity.