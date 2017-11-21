Short-Stature Suspect Sought In Armed Bank Robbery

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for a short-stature suspect, possibly a woman, who robbed an Oakland County bank at gunpoint in the middle of the day.
The incident happened Monday at the Comerica Bank on Dixie Highway, between White Lake Road and I-75 in Independence Township. Police say the suspect walked into the bank just after noon and yelled for everyone to put their hands up.
The suspect — who was dressed head-to-toe in black, including gloves and a full ski mask — implied that they held a gun, according to police, and demanded that tellers fill a bag with cash.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Saturn Vue, with no license plate. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described only as very short-stature, possibly a female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-858-4951 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.