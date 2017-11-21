Street Closures For Detroit Thanksgiving Parade, Lions Game

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thanksgiving is going to be one busy day in Detroit.

Individuals attending the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 23 should make note of street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking, as tens of thousands flock to downtown Detroit.

ROAD CLOSURES

Woodward Avenue from W. Grand Blvd. to Warren will be closed completely from Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Woodward Avenue from Warren to Jefferson will be shut down beginning at 1 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Woodward Avenue at Warren, Mack/MLK, Alexandrine, Montcalm and Adams.

The following streets will have limited access beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22:

Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

Harper from Cass to John R

Palmer from Cass to John R

Ferry from Cass to John R

Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 — These streets, including Michigan Ave. and Washington Blvd., will reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

PARKING LOCATIONS

The Detroit Municipal Parking Department recommends the following facilities on Thursday, Nov. 23:

Ford Underground Garage — 30 East Jefferson Avenue, $10

Millennium Garage — 423 W. Congress, $10

Grand Circus Park Garage — 1600-01 Woodward Avenue, $20

Premier Underground Garage — 1206-08 Woodward Avenue, $10

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

Individuals coming downtown for the Thanksgiving Day races, parade and Detroit Lions game can ride the Detroit People Mover (DPM) free from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., courtesy of the Sprint LTE Network.

All 13 stations will be open, with the closest to the parade being Grand Circus Park, Broadway and Cadillac.

People Mover service will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 24.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for the Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Eastside bus routes will lay over at the Detroit People Mover’s Bricktown Station on Beaubien north of Larned. Bus passengers are encouraged to ride the DPM at no charge on Thanksgiving Day to continue their travels. Eastside bus routes will resume regular service to the Rosa Parks Transit Center after 6 p.m.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the Thanksgiving Day Parade: #7 Cadillac-Harper, #10 Chene, #25 Jefferson, #31 Mack, #34 Gratiot, #48 Van Dyke.

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot, which takes place from 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. These routes will come in and out of town by Michigan via Trumbull: #19 Fort, #27 Joy, #29 Linwood.

Bus passengers that need to get to the eastside routes from the Rosa Parks Transit Center may ride the People Mover to the Bricktown Station.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares.