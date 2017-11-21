Tigers Add Eight Players To 40-Man Roster

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that the club has added eight players to its 40-man roster. The Tigers have purchased the contracts of catcher Grayson Greiner and outfielder Mike Gerber from Triple A Toledo, righthanded pitchers Gerson Moreno and Spencer Turnbull from Double A Erie and righthanded pitcher Eduardo Jimenez, lefthanded pitcher Gregory Soto and infielder Sergio Alcantara from Single A Lakeland. Additionally, the Tigers have agreed to terms with lefthanded pitcher Ryan Carpenter on a one-year contract.

Alcantara, 21, split the 2017 season between Single A Visalia and Single A Lakeland and hit .266 (124×466) with 62 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 35 RBI in 121 games. Alcantara, who is ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB Pipeline, was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks along with infielders Dawel Lugo and Jose King on July 18 in exchange for outfielder J.D. Martinez. Alcantara was selected to the California League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2017. In five Minor League seasons, Alcantara has posted a .253 (380×1500) batting average with 218 runs scored, 58 doubles, 11 triples, six home runs and 123 RBI. A native of Santo Domingo Este, DR, Alcantara was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent on July 10, 2012.

Carpenter, 27, joins the Tigers organization after spending the last four seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization. In 2017, Carpenter pitched in 27 games, including 25 starts, with Triple A Albuquerque and posted a 10-9 record with a 4.15 ERA (156.0IP/72ER) and 161 strikeouts. Carpenter led the Pacific Coast League with 156.0 innings pitched, while he was second with 161 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP, third with a 4.15 ERA and tied for third with 10 wins. Among PCL starting pitchers, Carpenter ranked second with 9.32 strikeouts per nine innings and 12.07 baserunners per nine innings, while he was fourth with 2.27 walks per nine innings and fifth with a .269 opponents batting average. Carpenter was named to the PCL Postseason All-Star Team and was twice named PCL Pitcher of the Week. In six Minor League seasons, Carpenter has compiled a 43-46 record with a 4.37 ERA (760.1IP/369ER) and 651 strikeouts in 155 games, including 128 starts. A native of Glendale, AZ, Carpenter was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round of the June 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Gerber, 25, appeared in 101 games this season between Single A Lakeland, Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo, hitting .304 (117×385) with 69 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI. Gerber, who is ranked as the 10th-best prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB Pipeline, finished the season ranked 10th in the Eastern League with a .291 (102×350) batting average. He was selected to the Eastern League’s Midseason All-Star Team and was named a Tigers organization All-Star by MiLB.com. In four Minor League seasons, Gerber has posted a .291 (480×1650) career batting average with 256 runs scored, 106 doubles, 23 triples, 52 home runs and 248 RBI. Gerber won a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove in 2016 with Double A Erie and was named to the New York-Penn League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2014 and the Midwest League’s Midseason and Postseason All-Star Team in 2015. A native of Nashville, TN, Gerber was originally selected by the Tigers in the 15th round of the June 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Greiner, 25, split the 2017 season between Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo and hit .237 (81×342) with 34 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs and 44 RBI. Defensively, he ranked fourth among qualifying Eastern League catchers with a 37.2 caught stealing percentage. In four professional seasons, Greiner has batted .245 (261×1065) with 103 runs scored, 53 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 123 RBI. He was named to the Florida State League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2016 with Single A Lakeland. A native of Columbia, SC, Greiner was originally drafted by the Tigers in the third round of the June 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Jimenez, 22, pitched in 34 games between Single A West Michigan and Single A Lakeland in 2017 and compiled a 1-2 record with 12 saves, a 2.13 ERA (50.2IP/12ER) and 60 strikeouts. In 79 career Minor League games, including 20 starts, Jimenez has a 6-9 record with 18 saves, a 2.86 ERA (173.1IP/55ER) and 168 strikeouts. A native of Cumana, VZ, Jimenez was signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent on July 6, 2011.

Moreno, 22, split the 2017 season between Single A Lakeland and Double A Erie and had a 1-3 record with eight saves, a 4.47 ERA (50.1IP/25ER) and 66 strikeouts in 41 appearances. Moreno, who is ranked as the 25th-best prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB Pipeline, was named a Florida State League Midseason All-Star in 2017 with Single A Lakeland and was selected to play in the 2017 Arizona Fall League’s Rising Stars Game. In five Minor League seasons, Moreno has compiled a 7-14 record with 26 saves, a 3.71 ERA (216.0IP/89ER) and 215 strikeouts in 134 appearances, including six starts. Moreno was tabbed a Midseason All-Star in the Midwest League in 2016 while with Single A West Michigan. A native of Yamasa, DR, Moreno was originally signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent on October 5, 2012.

Soto, 22, was named the Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 after posting a 12-2 record with a 2.25 ERA (124.0IP/31ER) and 144 strikeouts in 23 starts. Soto, who is ranked as the 12th-best prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB Pipeline, was named to the 2017 Midwest League’s Midseason and Postseason All-Star Teams. In 81 career Minor League games, including 66 starts, Soto has a 23-14 record with a 2.99 ERA (322.1IP/107ER) and 359 strikeouts. A native of Haina, DR, Soto was originally signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent on December 26, 2012.

Turnbull, 25, made 21 starts between Rookie-level GCL Tigers West, Single A Lakeland and Double A Erie in 2017, compiling a 7-6 record with a 3.70 ERA (112.0IP/46ER) and 102 strikeouts. Turnbull, who is ranked as the 28th-best prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB Pipeline, has made 67 starts at the Minor League level in his career and has a 19-13 record with a 3.46 ERA (304.1IP/117ER) and 270 strikeouts. Turnbull was named a Midwest League Midseason All-Star in 2015 as a member of Single A West Michigan. A native of Demopolis, AL, Turnbull was selected by the Tigers in the second round of the June 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 39.