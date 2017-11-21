Tigers To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Team With ’68 Legends Five-Game Series Ticket Package On Sale this Friday

DETROIT – Join the Tigers in celebrating the 1968 World Series team with the exclusive ‘68 Legends Five-Game Series Ticket Package. This summer the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship. Throughout the season, the Tigers will host a series of commemorative giveaways and special events. Relive the highlights of the ’68 World Series by visiting tigers.com/68series.

This Friday, November 24, will mark the first opportunity to purchase the ‘68 Legends Series for just $99. The package includes tickets to five Saturday home games, and a guarantee to receive all four of the Legends Series bobbleheads, and a 1968 replica road jersey.

This exclusive ticket package will go on sale at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 24 at tigers.com/68series. Only a limited number of packages will be sold.

Each package includes the following games and corresponding promotional items:

Saturday, May 26 vs. Chicago White Sox (Al Kaline Bobblehead)
Saturday, June 2 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Bill Freehan Bobblehead)
Saturday, July 7 vs. Texas Rangers (Willie Horton Bobblehead)
Saturday, August 25 vs. Chicago White Sox (Mickey Lolich Bobblehead)
Saturday, September 8 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1968 Replica Road Jersey giveaway)

The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series Team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series.

For additional information regarding the ticket package, fans may visit tigers.com/68series or call 313-471-BALL.

