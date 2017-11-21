University of Detroit Mercy, Tuition, Education

University Of Detroit Mercy Dropping Tuition To 2008 Levels

DETROIT (AP) — The University of Detroit Mercy is lowering tuition for full-time undergraduates to 2008 levels.

The school says Tuesday that the cost will drop from $41,158 to $28,000 starting next fall as part of its Assure Your Boundless Future Tuition Reset.

By publishing the lower cost the school hopes to encourage students and their families to take a closer look at the school and increase enrollment.

University of Detroit Mercy President Antoine Garibaldi says students are interested in the school “but the previous tuition price prevented them from seriously exploring the university.”

About 2,300 undergraduate students currently are enrolled. The school’s total enrollment is about 5,100 students.

The school says it will continue to provide scholarships and other financial assistance to students.

