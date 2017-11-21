Cancer, Detroit, Fraud

Victims Of Cancer Doctor Could Receive $4.1 Million In Repayment

DETROIT (AP) — An expert is recommending approval of $4.1 million in claims filed by victims of a Detroit-area doctor who committed fraud by putting patients through needless cancer treatments.

Randi Roth gave an update Tuesday to a judge who is overseeing the case of Dr. Farid Fata. She says 81 percent of 741 claims are fully or partly eligible for payment.

Final approval rests with federal Judge Paul Borman in the months ahead. The restitution process includes a way for patients or their family to appeal if Roth determined a claim wasn’t eligible. The judge says she’s done a “very professional job.”

Fata’s victims can seek reimbursement for funeral costs, remedial health care and mental health care. Out-of-pocket costs paid to Fata and his clinics are also eligible.

Pain and suffering and lost wages aren’t eligible for payment. Fata is in prison.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

