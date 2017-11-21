Wayne County Lightfest Reopens After Flooding

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Those in search of early Christmas cheer in metro Detroit are in luck. Wayne County Lightfest will reopen the night of Tuesday, November 21, after being closed due to flooding on Hines Drive.
Lightfest is the largest holiday light show in the Midwest region, according to organizers, displaying nearly 50 animated themed displays with more than 100,000 sparkling lights.
The event runs through December 31, with the exception Sunday, December 25 — Christmas Day, which Lightfest will be closed. Regular hours are Monday through Friday,7 p.m – 10 p.m.; and Saturday through Sunday, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
It’s a drive-through display. Visitors enter Lightfest at Hines Drive and Merriman Road in Westland and exit onto Warren Avenue near Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights. The cost per vehicle is $5.
When you go, make sure that you stop at the Santa Shelter at the end of the Lightfest in the Warrendale Shelter to visit Santa and purchase some refreshments (through December 23). The cost for Santa photos is $8.