Where Did This USC WR Disappear To? [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Sometimes there are optical illusions that leave people speechless. The video you are about to watch is exactly that.
USC head coach Clay Helton tweeted out a video titled “it’s gameday.”
It’s a simple video that showed USC QB Sam Darnold and TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe celebrating. What made it stand out was what took place behind the two players… Number 80 Deontay Burnett was there and then disappeared into thin air.
Where the heck did he go?
Remember when Mark Dantonio disappeared?
Both of these videos leave me wanting more. Do you have any idea where Burnett went?