2 Charged In Home Invasion Shootout That Left 2 Others Dead

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities in Michigan’s rural Thumb region say robbing a medical marijuana growing operation is thought to be the motive for a home invasion that left two men dead and two arrested.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including armed robbery and assault with intent to commit murder. The charges stem from the Sunday incident in Greenleaf Township.

Officials say Preston Jack and Stephen Shimmel, who remain jailed without bond, are the survivors of a quartet accused of the robbery plan. One resident was shot in the leg by the intruders and another resident shot two intruders.

One died at the scene, another was found dead in a stolen vehicle in a nearby ditch. The men who died were Quantize Bruce and Keith Sanders.

