AAA: Thanksgiving Kicks Off Michigan’s Busiest Holiday Travel Season In A Decade

DETROIT (WWJ) – Wednesday begins what AAA Michigan says will likely be the busiest holiday travel season in a decade.
The auto club estimates over 1.6 million Michiganders will be on the road or in the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday — the most since 2007.
This marks the eighth consecutive year of growth in Thanksgiving travel in Michigan, with a 3.5 percent increase over last year. A stronger economy, rising incomes and greater consumer confidence are encouraging more people to book holiday trips, according to AAA.
The vast majority, nearly 90 percent, of Michigan holiday travelers will drive this Thanksgiving. Air travel accounts for about six percent of travelers, with over 128,000 flying to their holiday destinations. The remaining travelers, more than 45,000, choose cruises, trains and buses as their mode of transportation.