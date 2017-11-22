Detroit City Council Approves Luxury Condos Project In Central Business District

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit City Council is giving the green light on another building project, but this time it’s a first-of-its-kind condominium project.

The $58 million Ashton is being billed as the first “stand alone” luxury condo project in downtown Detroit’s central business district in decades. The city council approved the project on Wednesday, with it expected to take advantage of new state tax incentives.

The #Detroit City Council gives the thumbs up to #brownfield dev. plan for one of a kind luxury condos. Tune in to @WWJ950 for my reports with Ashton Detroit lead developer #EricMeans https://t.co/aFMj7CiqdI pic.twitter.com/fh6LVilI8f — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) November 22, 2017

“From all of our research, this is the first kind of new construction in the central business district in terms of a condominium development of this type,” lead developer Eric Means told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Vicki Thomas. “So with that being said, yes this is a 14-story building that is a brand new construction.”

The project will include 103 condos and five penthouses. The condos range in size, starting at 700 square feet, with penthouses at 2,500 square feet. As the lead developer, Means said the approval from city council was very exciting with so much time and preparation going into this project.

“We really take care of every step to make sure we got it right the first time,” Means said. “So it is more than exciting.”

The new condos are expected to be opened in 2019. Those interested in learning more about this project can visit ashtondetroit.com. The group is already accepting reservations for condos.