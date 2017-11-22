Eye On Detroit, Jackie Paige, Marilyn Atkins, Detroit
Eye On Detroit: Retired Chief Judge Talks About Facing Racism In New Memoir

Filed Under: detroit, Eye On Detroit, Jackie Paige, Marilyn Atkins

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit retired chief judge Marilyn Atkins has faced adversity throughout her life, and now she has documented all of it in her new memoir.

“The Triumph of Rosemary: A Memoir” was written by Atkins, and it takes a look at her life and the number of things she battled throughout it. Eye On Detroit anchor Jackie Paige sat down with Atkins to talk about her new book and what she faced throughout her life, including racism.

“The first time I realized there was such a thing as racism, I was 10 years old and I was called the n-word by a little boy I went to school with. I went to an all-white Catholic school in Saginaw,” Atkins said in the video. “My husband was 25 years older than me, he was white, and he was a former Roman Catholic priest. There was a mass exit of Catholic priests leaving the priesthood in the 1960’s, and so the things that we went through to be together made it all the more strong.”

Atkins daughter, Elizabeth Atkins also made an appearance in the interview, sharing her thoughts on how strong her mother truly was.

The entire interview with Atkins can be seen in the video above.

