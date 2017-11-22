Grinch At Large: Red Kettle Stolen From Outside Kroger

GROSSE POINTE (WWJ) – The Salvation Army is asking for help after a red kettle was stolen from outside a Kroger store in Grosse Pointe.
Officials say the kettle was taken around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday from the grocery store on Mack Avenue. It’s not known how much money was in the kettle, but the Salvation Army says donations average about $500 per day, which is enough to feed a family of four for five weeks.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
The Red Kettle campaign runs through Dec. 31. The goal this year is to raise $7.8 million.
For those wishing to help The Salvation Army, tax-deductible donations can be made by:
· texting SALMICH to 41444
· calling 877-SAL-MICH
· visiting salmich.org
· mailing a check or money order, made payable to The Salvation Army, 16130 Northland Drive, Southfield, MI 48075