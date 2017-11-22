CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Michigan Matters Focus: Watching Your Health This Holiday Season, Plus Helping The Community

Filed Under: Kidney Ball, kidney disease, National Kidney Foundation, Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund Detroit, Red Kettle Campaign, United Way
Pete Waldmeir, a volunteer for the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw)

By CBS Detroit

Looking out for your health and keeping an eye on eating better should be on menu along with the Thanksgiving turkey and side dishes this week and beyond according to Linda Smith-Wheelock, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.

Smith-Wheelock, who assumed the top job of the organization in September, appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and talks about the importance of focusing on one’s health to help prevent kidney disease. The show airs 11:30 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

image41 e1511359019345 Michigan Matters Focus: Watching Your Health This Holiday Season, Plus Helping The Community

Linda Smith Wheelock, President/CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw)

Smith-Wheelock talked how 70-percent of kidney disease is preventable and added that one in three people is at risk for the disease.

Also one in nine Michigan adults has kidney disease and doesn’t know it.

The issues are greater for African Americans who have four times the risk for kidney disease, she added.

The good news is the disease can often be prevented. Her organization is working to educate the public on kidney disease.

To help fund its programs, its annual Kidney Ball is being held Dec. 2 at the Motor City Casino Hotel in Detroit. For more:  www.nkfm.org or 800-482-1455.

Also appearing on the show with with Cain is Pete Waldmeir, former Detroit News columnist and volunteer member of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit.

Waldmeir talks about its programs including providing holiday gifts for kids in need across Metro Detroit.

image23 e1511358773332 Michigan Matters Focus: Watching Your Health This Holiday Season, Plus Helping The Community

Major Russ Sjögren, general secretary & metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division (Photo Credit: Juwan Outlaw)

And Maj. Russ Sjögren, General Secretary & metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, talks up the venerable organization and its Red Kettle campaign to help raise money for its programs.

image42 e1511358995615 Michigan Matters Focus: Watching Your Health This Holiday Season, Plus Helping The Community

Donna Satterfield, Vice President –Basic Needs and Impact for United Way of Southeast Michigan. (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw)

Finally, Donna Satterfield, of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, talks with Cain about its programs and helping those in need find shelter and food this season.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 am this Sunday on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch