Michigan Matters Focus: Watching Your Health This Holiday Season, Plus Helping The Community

By CBS Detroit

Looking out for your health and keeping an eye on eating better should be on menu along with the Thanksgiving turkey and side dishes this week and beyond according to Linda Smith-Wheelock, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.

Smith-Wheelock, who assumed the top job of the organization in September, appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and talks about the importance of focusing on one’s health to help prevent kidney disease. The show airs 11:30 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

Smith-Wheelock talked how 70-percent of kidney disease is preventable and added that one in three people is at risk for the disease.

Also one in nine Michigan adults has kidney disease and doesn’t know it.

The issues are greater for African Americans who have four times the risk for kidney disease, she added.

The good news is the disease can often be prevented. Her organization is working to educate the public on kidney disease.

To help fund its programs, its annual Kidney Ball is being held Dec. 2 at the Motor City Casino Hotel in Detroit. For more: www.nkfm.org or 800-482-1455.

Also appearing on the show with with Cain is Pete Waldmeir, former Detroit News columnist and volunteer member of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit.

Waldmeir talks about its programs including providing holiday gifts for kids in need across Metro Detroit.

And Maj. Russ Sjögren, General Secretary & metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, talks up the venerable organization and its Red Kettle campaign to help raise money for its programs.

Finally, Donna Satterfield, of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, talks with Cain about its programs and helping those in need find shelter and food this season.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 am this Sunday on CBS 62.