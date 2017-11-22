CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Minnesota, Football Coach Agree To Contract Extension

Filed Under: Minnesota, PJ Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a contract extension that keeps Fleck in Minnesota through 2023.

Fleck has been the Gophers head coach for less than a year after he signed a five-year, $18 million contract in January. The 36-year-old coach has five wins so far this season. Fleck was hired by Minnesota after spending four years as the head coach at Western Michigan, where he was 30-22 overall and 21-11 in the Mid-American Conference.

He replaced Tracy Claeys who was fired after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Fleck’s contract extension needs approval from the Board of Regents, which meets in December.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

