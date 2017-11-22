Officials Warn Customers Of Counterfeit Presents As Holiday Shopping Season Begins

DETROIT (WWJ) — Don’t let fake products spoil your holidays — that warning came today from Customs, Immigration, and Homeland Security Investigators in Detroit.

Officials say they’re seeing a lot of counterfeit merchandise during the holiday season, and everyone should be aware with Black Friday only a couple of days away.

“We are seeing many online purchases from overseas,” said Steve Francis, special agent in charge from Homeland Security Investigations. “We are seeing retail stores selling these third party, black market iPhone chargers, and really not just the iPhone but all providers with chargers. Also, we are seeing it on the streets where people are kind of word of mouth and selling things outside of the retail stores.”

Francis went on to also say that these knockoff phone chargers can result in your phone overheating and damage the device. The most popular items are normally what are sold as counterfeit. Some of those items include electronics, jewelry and handbags.

“We are seeing a whole wide array of different things,” Francis said. “It’s usually the most popular items that are on the internet. Your trending items that are being sold.”

Francis added that the negative effect of purchasing a counterfeit item isn’t only felt in your wallet, but it can also have an impact on your health. These knockoff beauty products can actually harm your skin.

One rule of thumb from Francis: if it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. He says if the price seems too low then odds are the product is probably not legitimate.