Police: Bike-Riding Robber Caught In Monroe

MONROE (WWJ) – An armed robbery suspect is behind bars in Monroe after a holdup overnight.
Police say the situation unfolded around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect, who was riding a black bicycle, approached a man walking in the area of Macomb Street and Noble Avenue. The suspect brandished a black handgun and ordered the victim to throw their wallet on the ground, according to police. The suspect then fled eastbound on Noble.
The victim called police and provided a description of the suspect. Officers passed the description along to area businesses that were still open and a short time later got a call from employees at the Walgreen at Monroe Street and Stewart Road. The workers told police a man matching the suspect’s description was at the store.
Officers responded to the store and caught up with the man, who had an airsoft gun in his possession along with the victim’s wallet. He was taken into custody on armed robbery charges and is currently lodged at the Monroe County Jail.